The 5 Best Drinks to Beat the Summer Heat

The hot weather is at its peak and we are all melting under the shining sun. In these summer times, we would give anything for a cool, refreshing drink to cool us off. However, many times the cold drink that we opt for ends up increasing our thirst, instead of quenching it. Would you like to have something that really satisfies your inner desire and gives you that refreshed, rejuvenated feel in the hot weather? Well, here are 5 drinks that are a must have during this hot season. Not only do they quench your thirst, but they also calm down your body and refresh your mind in a jiffy!

Melon it up

Melons and watermelons are the highlights of the hot season. Delve into a deliciously refreshing juice made by blending melon into a watery consistency and then chilling it for that extra cold feel. The vitamin C and water content of these fruits act as instant detoxifiers and refresh your body and mind in an instant. Try it as an amazing refresher any day!

Cucumber mint

This drink is one of the easiest refreshments to make. All you need to do is add a couple of slices of cucumber to a glass of chilled water and some mint leaves. Serve ice cold to relieve the stress and warmth of the day. It is one of the ideal drinks as it is high in both detoxifying and hydrating property.

Iced sun tea

Want to claim the benefits of the sun? Make your tea using nothing but the heat of the day for an all-natural super drink. Simply add about 14 green tea bags to a gallon of water with some lemon and mint. Let it stay in the sun for 3-4 hours or as long as it to get to how strong you like your tea. Chill the beverage and enjoy your delicious iced sun tea!

Coconut water

One of the best and tastiest drinks in the summer is coconut water. It is refreshing and full of electrolytes which help replenish these important constituents of your blood. A lot of salts are lost in sweating, but coconut water helps deliver them to your body, preventing dehydration and helping refresh your mind and body.

Ginger drink

It may seem a bit spicy, but a cold ginger drink can actually help you cool down on a hot day. It has a number of antioxidants and detoxifying agents that help the body clear out harmful toxins and normalize the temperature. Even the spice can help your body decrease the thirst!

All of these drinks are some of the must haves in summer. They help to cool you down and also provide some important nutrients that refresh your body in an instant. So, this summer, opt for these refreshments instead of something with a temporary effect. Your body will thank you for it.